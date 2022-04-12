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CORONAGATE Big Pharma, Leidos, Roche (Full Documentary)
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75 views • April 12, 2022
Trump calls himself 'father of the vaccine ... - The Independent https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-father-vaccine-covid-fox-interview-b1839555.html
Trump hails vaccine 'miracle,' with millions of doses soon https://apnews.com/article/feds-pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine-doses-bb5cb23e49aa72ba9cf11b80f1c40b05
The Trump administration quietly spent $10 billion from a Covid-19 fund for hospitals and used it to bankroll Operation Warp Speed https://www.statnews.com/2021/03/02/trump-administration-quietly-spent-billions-in-hospital-funds-on-operation-warp-speed/
CORONAGATE Big Pharma Full Documentary https://wolfclanmedia.org/coronagate-film/
Trump hails vaccine 'miracle,' with millions of doses soon https://apnews.com/article/feds-pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine-doses-bb5cb23e49aa72ba9cf11b80f1c40b05
The Trump administration quietly spent $10 billion from a Covid-19 fund for hospitals and used it to bankroll Operation Warp Speed https://www.statnews.com/2021/03/02/trump-administration-quietly-spent-billions-in-hospital-funds-on-operation-warp-speed/
CORONAGATE Big Pharma Full Documentary https://wolfclanmedia.org/coronagate-film/
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