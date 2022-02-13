© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Slash The Tires, Arrest The Drivers”: CNN Analyst Calls for Violently Attacks on Freedom Truckers
Follow
4
Share
Report
250 views • February 13, 2022
Harvard professor, CNN analyst and former Obama admin undersecretary of Homeland Security Juliette Kayyem has called for violence and vandalism against Freedom Convoy protesters who have amassed on the bridge that connects Detroit, Michigan to Windsor, Ontario.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/slash-the-tires-arrest-the-drivers-harvard-professor-and-cnn-analyst-calls-for-violence-against-freedom-convoy/
Save 50% on Survival Shield X-3 and discover the power of activated tri-iodine today!
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/slash-the-tires-arrest-the-drivers-harvard-professor-and-cnn-analyst-calls-for-violence-against-freedom-convoy/
Save 50% on Survival Shield X-3 and discover the power of activated tri-iodine today!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.