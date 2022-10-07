Goldman Sachs: Hong Kong Home Prices Could Fall 30% by 2023 End

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https://gnews.org/post/p1to61488
10/06/2022 Wion: Home prices in Hong Kong, long the world’s most expensive housing market, could fall by 30% by the end of 2023, compared to 2021’s prices, analysts at Goldman Sachs predicted.