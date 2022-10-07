Goldman Sachs: Hong Kong Home Prices Could Fall 30% by 2023 End

https://gnews.org/post/p1to61488
10/06/2022 Wion: Home prices in Hong Kong, long the world’s most expensive housing market, could fall by 30% by the end of 2023, compared to 2021’s prices, analysts at Goldman Sachs predicted.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.