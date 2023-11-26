Create New Account
Black Shahed-136 drones lights up the Kiev sky to resemble World War 2
The most massive attack by Iranian kamikaze drone, Shahed-136 or Geran-2, lit up the skies of Kiev resembling World War 2 during its interception by machine guns. The Russian-type Shahed drone is painted black and use stealth tactics to evade Ukrainian air defenses which are forced to use searchlights.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

blackkievshahed-136 drones

