Fremont High School Anti-ICE Protest Incident Recap and Update: Protester Runs in Front of Vehicle – No Charges Filed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On January 29, 2026, during a protest at Fremont High School, Nebraska, a female student ran in front of a red SUV driven by a juvenile, resulting in a collision and her injury. Video shows the protester moving into the vehicle’s path. Police identified the driver; no charges have been filed as of January 31.
View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/fremont-high-school-anti-ice-protest
#FremontProtest #NebraskaICE #FremontHighSchool #RedSUVCrash #ICEProtestVideo
4:11End Screen