Fremont High School Anti-ICE Protest Incident Recap and Update: Protester Runs in Front of Vehicle – No Charges Filed

On January 29, 2026, during a protest at Fremont High School, Nebraska, a female student ran in front of a red SUV driven by a juvenile, resulting in a collision and her injury. Video shows the protester moving into the vehicle’s path. Police identified the driver; no charges have been filed as of January 31.

