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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-03-2021 Who Are They Going To Kill? We Cannot Run From This Fight
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410 views • August 03, 2021
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Talks of ammo shortages are making the rounds, there certainly are shortages due to the record numbers of new buyers and existing. Let's look back about 8 to 10 years ago when the DHS acquired 1.6 billion round. They are looking for trouble and this is all part of the plan we are sure!
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Article Links:
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Ammunition-shelves-bare-as-U-S-gun-sales-16354387.php
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ralphbenko/2013/03/11/1-6-billion-rounds-of-ammo-for-homeland-security-its-time-for-a-national-conversation/?sh=7fd130bd624b
http://www.conservativetimes.com/?filename=where-did-all-of-the-hollowpoint-ammo-go-that-the-government-purchased
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cuomo-demands-private-businesses-ban-unvaccinated-customers
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/wp-content/uploads/department-of-homeland-security-1.6-billion-bullets-hollow-point-rounds-ammo-dhs.jpg
Talks of ammo shortages are making the rounds, there certainly are shortages due to the record numbers of new buyers and existing. Let's look back about 8 to 10 years ago when the DHS acquired 1.6 billion round. They are looking for trouble and this is all part of the plan we are sure!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.chron.com/news/article/Ammunition-shelves-bare-as-U-S-gun-sales-16354387.php
https://www.forbes.com/sites/ralphbenko/2013/03/11/1-6-billion-rounds-of-ammo-for-homeland-security-its-time-for-a-national-conversation/?sh=7fd130bd624b
http://www.conservativetimes.com/?filename=where-did-all-of-the-hollowpoint-ammo-go-that-the-government-purchased
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cuomo-demands-private-businesses-ban-unvaccinated-customers
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/wp-content/uploads/department-of-homeland-security-1.6-billion-bullets-hollow-point-rounds-ammo-dhs.jpg
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