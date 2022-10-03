Dr. Aseem Malhotra: COVID JAB ‘HAS UNPRECEDENTED HARMS’

NHS trained Cardiologist, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, recently joined a growing body of scientists and doctors breaking free of the mainstream Covid narrative. After spending 9 months analyzing countless Covid-19 vaccine papers and studies, he presented comprehensive evidence supporting his call for Covid-19 vaccination to be suspended immediately.
#DrAseemMalhotra #WorldCouncilForHealth
POSTED: October 3, 2022
