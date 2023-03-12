Scott Shepard reveals that American corporations have ignored human rights abuses in China and allowed the CCP to exert influence over their business decisions in order to access Chinese markets

https://gettr.com/post/p2b0j5mbfed

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Scott Shepard from National Center for Public Policy Research(www.nationalcenter.org) reveals that American corporations have ignored human rights abuses in China and allowed the CCP to exert influence over their business decisions in order to access Chinese markets. Blackrock CEO Larry Fink's push for Exxon’s divestment from reliable energy and Goldman Sachs' funding of a subsidiary of a Chinese nuclear munitions maker. So corruptions are throughout American industry, and they have become a dangerous threat to U.S. national security.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 国家公共政策研究中心(www.nationalcenter.org)的斯科特·谢泼德透露，美国企业为了进入中国市场，无视中共的人权侵害，允许中共对其商业决策施加影响。贝莱德公司首席执行官拉里·芬克推动埃克森美孚公司从可靠的能源项目撤资，以及高盛公司资助一家中共核弹药制造商的子公司。 美国公司已充满腐败，并对美国国家安全造成威胁。





