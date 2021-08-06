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Coercion born of chaos-fueled by virtue signaling on steroids!
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40 views • August 06, 2021
Scott Jensen, August 4, 2021
Coercion born of chaos-fueled by virtue signaling on steroids! Dangerous times for those of us who believe that ‘unalienable rights,’ endowed by our Creator, forever include life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.🇺🇸
https://fb.watch/7cxK38ePPQ/
Coercion born of chaos-fueled by virtue signaling on steroids! Dangerous times for those of us who believe that ‘unalienable rights,’ endowed by our Creator, forever include life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.🇺🇸
https://fb.watch/7cxK38ePPQ/
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