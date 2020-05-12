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NUEVO ESTUDIO e INFO sobre el PATÓGENO, Afecta distinto según Tipo de Sangre.ALQUIMIA OSCURA y Curas
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28 views • May 12, 2020
En este vídeo les ofreceré NUEVA info sobre el patógeno, en relación a sus repercusiones según el tipo de SANGRE. También les ofreceré alternativas alquímicas para su posible tratamiento. Despertemos. El sistema no funciona: HORA DE SALIR #ReactiveFactoryProject
Estudios sobre Tipos de sangre en China: https://www.lafm.com.co/internacional/estudio-en-china-revela-que-un-tipo-de-sangre-es-mas-susceptible-al-coronavirus
Y este es el paper: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.11.20031096v1
LBRY - Purificación alquímica del VIH : https://lbry.tv/@ReactiveFactoryProject:5/vih-emperador:2
Andreas Kalcker MMS : https://youtu.be/G8MbLA9MtKs
Dr. Dan Lee Dimke, temperatura mata el patógeno LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@ReactiveFactoryProject:5/dr-dan-lee-dimke-coronavirus-temperature:f
Estudios sobre Tipos de sangre en China: https://www.lafm.com.co/internacional/estudio-en-china-revela-que-un-tipo-de-sangre-es-mas-susceptible-al-coronavirus
Y este es el paper: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.11.20031096v1
LBRY - Purificación alquímica del VIH : https://lbry.tv/@ReactiveFactoryProject:5/vih-emperador:2
Andreas Kalcker MMS : https://youtu.be/G8MbLA9MtKs
Dr. Dan Lee Dimke, temperatura mata el patógeno LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@ReactiveFactoryProject:5/dr-dan-lee-dimke-coronavirus-temperature:f
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