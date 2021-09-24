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Fucking Satanist Exposed in Plain Sight again, Follow the Money, Paybacktime are Comming [24.09.2021]
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60 views • September 24, 2021
Note: This is not new, precise the same ting are happening here in Denmarkt - here are words for this systematic rhetorical sweet friendly welcoming understanding responsibiling tactics .... It is called:
"Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/ With transcript...
Precise the fucking same ting are happening here in Denmark, Greedy Satanist who don't give a shit about other people.
I was a in a resident meeting last night where the leadership in our home association as well as the residents' board directly
lies up till our faces and directly breaks 'the order of business' and 'Rules of Procedure' of the meeting and his own 'Articles of Association',
but people are totally brainwashed and/or scared, they dare not say anything.
I have known the President of the Housing Association through several yearss, he is pure satanist, denies me
to make my 'proposals' with are directly illigal acording to the 'the order of business' of the meeting.
I was the only one saying it so everyone could hear, all the other resident was lige Sheeple and cattle.
All the other residents are just silent and brainwasked and say nothing... Fucking satanists...
But I let them all know what I mean aboy them and will continue to do so..
--
How Much Are You Being Paid to Mask Our Children? Who Got the Money and Whad'ya Do With It?
A concerned parent did her homework and blows away the local school board who never saw her coming.
- kids will have a new form of polio to deal with after getting the shot
- how the media sold Jan. 6 to the sheep
- Communism in Australia
- British Columbia Concentration Camps ready to open
wil paranormal
47621 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F5LCjvxGEto1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vmwz95-how-much-are-they-paying-you-to-mask-our-children-who-got-the-money-and-wha.html
"Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/ With transcript...
Precise the fucking same ting are happening here in Denmark, Greedy Satanist who don't give a shit about other people.
I was a in a resident meeting last night where the leadership in our home association as well as the residents' board directly
lies up till our faces and directly breaks 'the order of business' and 'Rules of Procedure' of the meeting and his own 'Articles of Association',
but people are totally brainwashed and/or scared, they dare not say anything.
I have known the President of the Housing Association through several yearss, he is pure satanist, denies me
to make my 'proposals' with are directly illigal acording to the 'the order of business' of the meeting.
I was the only one saying it so everyone could hear, all the other resident was lige Sheeple and cattle.
All the other residents are just silent and brainwasked and say nothing... Fucking satanists...
But I let them all know what I mean aboy them and will continue to do so..
--
How Much Are You Being Paid to Mask Our Children? Who Got the Money and Whad'ya Do With It?
A concerned parent did her homework and blows away the local school board who never saw her coming.
- kids will have a new form of polio to deal with after getting the shot
- how the media sold Jan. 6 to the sheep
- Communism in Australia
- British Columbia Concentration Camps ready to open
wil paranormal
47621 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F5LCjvxGEto1/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vmwz95-how-much-are-they-paying-you-to-mask-our-children-who-got-the-money-and-wha.html
Keywords
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