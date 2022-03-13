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Episode 62 - Merging Man and Machine
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54 views • March 13, 2022
Join Jeff and special guests Tivon and Hope from Fix The World Morocco to learn about the hazards of 5G, electro-magnetic fields, the Covid jabs and nanotech.
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
TPR Website: https://www.RedBloodedPatriots.com
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: https://www.ftwproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective.pdf
TPR Website: https://www.RedBloodedPatriots.com
FTW Website: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/457/
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