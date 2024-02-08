Create New Account
Col. John Mills discusses House Republicans' bungled vote to Impeach Mayorkas
Published 15 hours ago

Col. John Mills joins John Fredericks to discuss House Republicans' bungled vote to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.  Mills says Rep. Ken Buck's vote against impeachment is a clear sign he’s angling for a senior position at one of the Swamp’s signature think tanks.

