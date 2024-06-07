© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️WEST’S COLONIAL IDEOLOGY STILL VERY MUCH ALIVE - ZAKHAROVA
Director of the Information and Press Department. The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman warns world must be wary of America's insatiable hunger to dominate, urging states to be ready to "fight back" against American hegemony:
Everyone needs to remember 1 thing: these appetites in West have not gone away, and as crisis increases, their appetite will also increase - Zakharova (01:19 in top vid).
🥳 Zakharova's among participants from over 130 countries flocking to St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF) - conference in full swing as music, dancing and latest tech all showcased in celebration of multipolar world.