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It All Started with the Central Bank
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160 views • June 28, 2021
The arguments supporting the creation of the First Bank of the U.S. became the basis for a loose constitutional construction that flipped the system on its head. Instead of a federal government exercising powers “few and defined,” it gave us a central government with powers “numerous and indefinite”
Path to Liberty: June 28, 2021
Path to Liberty: June 28, 2021
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