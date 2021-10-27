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Pfizer Vax Attacks Human Blood Creating Clots Under Microscope
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91 views • October 27, 2021
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/medical-bombshell-pfizer-vax-attacks-human-blood-creating-clots-under-microscope/
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/F/d/R/B/FdRBc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
Dr Richard Fleming, PhD, MD, JD has tested five vials of the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on fresh human blood samples in-vitro and made a string of nightmare discoveries confirming the findings of the medical community.
He begins this video by listing the enormous amount of confusing misinformation that we've been subjected to over the past 22 months:
From people saying the virus isn't real and hasn't been isolated;
to confusing the virus (SARS-CoV2) with the disease (COVID);
to misinformation about PCR testing;
to misinformation about masking;
to people confusing Cytokine Storm with Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR, which is what's really going on);
to people telling you to take drugs they have no measured tissue to support you taking;
to people preventing the use of medications that do work;
to doctors not treating symptomatic patients until it's too late;
to doctors using ventilators incorrectly for people with ITR in their lungs (viz ARDS);
to doctors being threatened with a loss of license or legal action for treating you;
to promoting vaccines that the Emergency Use Authorization documents show do not statistically reduce absolute numbers of COVID cases or deaths;
to failure to provide and obtain informed consent;
to people overstepping their constitutional authority and violating the US Constitution;
to people blaming the unvaccinated on the promulgation of the variants;
to people claiming there are things in the vaccines that aren't there.
He says that in his tests, they did the following:
Looked at what the subject's blood under a microscope.
Looked at what happened to that blood when sterile, normal saline was added.
Looked at what happened to that blood when Pfizer-BioNTech was added.
Looked at what the saline looked like under a microscope.
Then repeated this process several times.
He says the disease, COVID-19 is the result of the Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR) in the lungs caused by the SARS-C0V2 virus, which is why people have respiratory problems and shortness of breath and it's how they've ended up on ventilators.
He shows us video of red blood cells that he took at 40X and 100X magnification, along with Dr Kevin McCairn and Dr Luc Montagnier using light microscopy, then they look at that same blood with added saline, which simply allows the cells to move more freely. When he adds the Pfizer vaxx to the blood, we see the blood lose its red color dramatically, signaling that either the hemoglobin is no longer carrying oxygen or that the hemoglobin was damaged or stripped off of the cell and even more troublingly, we see the blood cells starting to clump together.
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/F/d/R/B/FdRBc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
Dr Richard Fleming, PhD, MD, JD has tested five vials of the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on fresh human blood samples in-vitro and made a string of nightmare discoveries confirming the findings of the medical community.
He begins this video by listing the enormous amount of confusing misinformation that we've been subjected to over the past 22 months:
From people saying the virus isn't real and hasn't been isolated;
to confusing the virus (SARS-CoV2) with the disease (COVID);
to misinformation about PCR testing;
to misinformation about masking;
to people confusing Cytokine Storm with Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR, which is what's really going on);
to people telling you to take drugs they have no measured tissue to support you taking;
to people preventing the use of medications that do work;
to doctors not treating symptomatic patients until it's too late;
to doctors using ventilators incorrectly for people with ITR in their lungs (viz ARDS);
to doctors being threatened with a loss of license or legal action for treating you;
to promoting vaccines that the Emergency Use Authorization documents show do not statistically reduce absolute numbers of COVID cases or deaths;
to failure to provide and obtain informed consent;
to people overstepping their constitutional authority and violating the US Constitution;
to people blaming the unvaccinated on the promulgation of the variants;
to people claiming there are things in the vaccines that aren't there.
He says that in his tests, they did the following:
Looked at what the subject's blood under a microscope.
Looked at what happened to that blood when sterile, normal saline was added.
Looked at what happened to that blood when Pfizer-BioNTech was added.
Looked at what the saline looked like under a microscope.
Then repeated this process several times.
He says the disease, COVID-19 is the result of the Inflammo Thrombotic Response (ITR) in the lungs caused by the SARS-C0V2 virus, which is why people have respiratory problems and shortness of breath and it's how they've ended up on ventilators.
He shows us video of red blood cells that he took at 40X and 100X magnification, along with Dr Kevin McCairn and Dr Luc Montagnier using light microscopy, then they look at that same blood with added saline, which simply allows the cells to move more freely. When he adds the Pfizer vaxx to the blood, we see the blood lose its red color dramatically, signaling that either the hemoglobin is no longer carrying oxygen or that the hemoglobin was damaged or stripped off of the cell and even more troublingly, we see the blood cells starting to clump together.
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