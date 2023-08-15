God's divine virtue is never imitated!

1Thess lesson #123. Satan can counterfeit many things and he offers fake virtue and even virtue signaling. Yet God's virtue is developed over time from a serious relationship with HIM! Virtues are seen in the growth of the Fruits of the Spirit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.