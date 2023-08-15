Create New Account
God's divine virtue is never imitated!
PRB Ministry
1Thess lesson #123. Satan can counterfeit many things and he offers fake virtue and even virtue signaling. Yet God's virtue is developed over time from a serious relationship with HIM! Virtues are seen in the growth of the Fruits of the Spirit.  

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

