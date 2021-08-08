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Tom Paladino, Drake Bailey Paul and Gail of Gaia Talk About Scalar Light Healing
FREE RANGE: Gail of Gaia
FREE RANGE: Gail of Gaia
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86 views • August 08, 2021
https://www.experiencescalar.com/welcome
Mention FREE RANGE and get 30 days FREE ScalarLight Treatments
Bathe in ScalarLight for free for 30 days. Tom explains scalarlight or zero point energy and Drake explains his experience with it. Besides healing people through disassembling bonds of microbes or sending nutrients and balancing chakras Scalar light can heal crops or tress.
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