© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Paladino, Drake Bailey Paul and Gail of Gaia Talk About Scalar Light Healing
Follow
0
Share
Report
86 views • August 08, 2021
https://www.experiencescalar.com/welcome
Mention FREE RANGE and get 30 days FREE ScalarLight Treatments
Bathe in ScalarLight for free for 30 days. Tom explains scalarlight or zero point energy and Drake explains his experience with it. Besides healing people through disassembling bonds of microbes or sending nutrients and balancing chakras Scalar light can heal crops or tress.
Support Gail and FREE RANGE here:
Paypal:
https://paypal.me/FreeRangeGailofGaia
Cash App:
https://cash.app/$gailofgaia/
Mail contributions to:
(postal money orders are the easiest)
Gail Ross
P.O. Box 20971
Sedona, Arizona, 86341
Email Gail : [email protected]
Sign up for our Newsletter!
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/AoG8LQh
Gail of Gaia Website (with videos):
http://gailofgaia.com
Gail's Product Links:
C60 evo body and face:
http://c60.gailofgaia.com
Code EVGG
CBD Sedona:
http://cbd.gailofgaia.com
Modexus Superfruit
http://gailofgaia.modexus.com
Touchstone Essentials
https://gailofgaia.thegoodinside.com
Hemp Paste
http://hemppaste.gailofgaia.com
Fresh and Alive
My Affiliate link with Ken's site is # 496262
Please use the following links below for his Remarkable Products :
Fresh and Alive Raw Vegetarian Recipes with Ken Rohla 2 DVD Set
https://www.freshandalive.com/product..
.
Public Video platforms:
You tube:
https://youtube.com/user/gailross5555
UGETUBE:
https://ugetube.com/@gailofgaia
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=Gail%20of%20gaia/
Brandnewtube:
https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=Gailofgaia
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/channel/MM4AL9ttXI8k/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@GailofaiaG:5
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gailofgaia
Gail of Gaia Social Media Sites:
Telegram:
https://t.me/gailofgaia/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/GailofGaia?s=09/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GailofGaia
Tumblr:
https://gailofgaia.tumblr.com/
Pinterest:
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/405183297727199106/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/gailofgai
Mention FREE RANGE and get 30 days FREE ScalarLight Treatments
Bathe in ScalarLight for free for 30 days. Tom explains scalarlight or zero point energy and Drake explains his experience with it. Besides healing people through disassembling bonds of microbes or sending nutrients and balancing chakras Scalar light can heal crops or tress.
Support Gail and FREE RANGE here:
Paypal:
https://paypal.me/FreeRangeGailofGaia
Cash App:
https://cash.app/$gailofgaia/
Mail contributions to:
(postal money orders are the easiest)
Gail Ross
P.O. Box 20971
Sedona, Arizona, 86341
Email Gail : [email protected]
Sign up for our Newsletter!
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/AoG8LQh
Gail of Gaia Website (with videos):
http://gailofgaia.com
Gail's Product Links:
C60 evo body and face:
http://c60.gailofgaia.com
Code EVGG
CBD Sedona:
http://cbd.gailofgaia.com
Modexus Superfruit
http://gailofgaia.modexus.com
Touchstone Essentials
https://gailofgaia.thegoodinside.com
Hemp Paste
http://hemppaste.gailofgaia.com
Fresh and Alive
My Affiliate link with Ken's site is # 496262
Please use the following links below for his Remarkable Products :
Fresh and Alive Raw Vegetarian Recipes with Ken Rohla 2 DVD Set
https://www.freshandalive.com/product..
.
Public Video platforms:
You tube:
https://youtube.com/user/gailross5555
UGETUBE:
https://ugetube.com/@gailofgaia
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=Gail%20of%20gaia/
Brandnewtube:
https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=Gailofgaia
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/channel/MM4AL9ttXI8k/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@GailofaiaG:5
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gailofgaia
Gail of Gaia Social Media Sites:
Telegram:
https://t.me/gailofgaia/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/GailofGaia?s=09/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GailofGaia
Tumblr:
https://gailofgaia.tumblr.com/
Pinterest:
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/405183297727199106/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/gailofgai
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.