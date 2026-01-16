OP Ajax, again by the CIA & Mossad. Wheel of history always turns back - Serbian president Vučić

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić:

Read the book "All the Shah's Men". It tells about Operation Ajax in 1953 and how Reza Pahlavi came to power with the help of America.

Now look, 73 years later - the same recipe is being used again by the CIA and Mossad. The wheel of history always turns back.

Cynthia... I posted 3 other videos yesterday about OP Ajax if you want to see those.