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MONDAY - SEPTEMBER 07, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP 2103- 9A WORLD BANK DOCUMENT LISTS COVID-19 PROGRAM ENDING IN MARCH 2025
The World Bank’s COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Program documents, marked “For Official Use Only,” identify the Bank’s COVID-19 program as ending in March 2025, more than four years away from our current date. The program’s start date was April 2020. The World Bank’s COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Program documents, marked “For Official Use Only,” identify the Bank’s COVID-19 program as ending in March 2025, more than four years away from our current date. The program’s start date was April 2020. EP 2103- 9A WORLD BANK DOCUMENT LISTS COVID-19 PROGRAM ENDING IN MARCH 2025 – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/339RN2K
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