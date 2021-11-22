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Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer: No Virus, Never was or will be a Virus
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150 views • November 22, 2021
Dr. Amandha Dawn Vollmer: No Virus, Never was or will be a Virus
Wonderful chat with Amandha - Thanks Patrick!!
“Let's stop pretending cvd19 is real! We cannot continue to play along with an evil LIE. Get angry and fight back! And it is NOT a vaccine and we must STOP calling it that because cvd19 DOES NOT EXIST. The masks are the symbol of the globalist cult. Everybody must know by now that NONE of this worldwide global government tyranny is about a real virus” - Esquire_J
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xQ2wW4kGZQ9Y/
Wonderful chat with Amandha - Thanks Patrick!!
“Let's stop pretending cvd19 is real! We cannot continue to play along with an evil LIE. Get angry and fight back! And it is NOT a vaccine and we must STOP calling it that because cvd19 DOES NOT EXIST. The masks are the symbol of the globalist cult. Everybody must know by now that NONE of this worldwide global government tyranny is about a real virus” - Esquire_J
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xQ2wW4kGZQ9Y/
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