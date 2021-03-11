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Texas AG May Sue Democrats For Illegally Enforcing Face Masks
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180 views • March 11, 2021
Texas AG May Sue Democrats For Illegally Enforcing Face Masks
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to report on the Texas Attorney General's intent to hold Democrats like Austin Mayor Steve Adler accountable for illegally enforcing mask mandates. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=604941cc4289f9391512fca4
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to report on the Texas Attorney General's intent to hold Democrats like Austin Mayor Steve Adler accountable for illegally enforcing mask mandates. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=604941cc4289f9391512fca4
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