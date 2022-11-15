TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd of 3 parts, " War and election Fraud may end US all?! Nov. 13.

Truth vs. NEW$ 2nd of 3 parts. 28 min. (13 November 2022) with Jim Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and David Kenney.

Massive ballot drops in Detroit, MI, spiked the race for Gov. Whitmer, where no doubt the only chance she would have had would be from massive cheating!

Martin Armstrong, who has been successful in predicting major events, believes the theft of the 2022 election will foment mass civil unrest and protests, which are going to create social upheaval and even civil war, where he doubts there will even be a 2024 election and predicts the US will cease to exist as a nation by 2032.

Stunning stuff! Heavy info - rough times ahead!

