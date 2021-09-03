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NYC DROWNS IN ITS OWN SH*T AFTER SEWAGE BLOWBACK. HOLY CRAP!
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191 views • September 03, 2021
(THE VIEWS OF THE CHANNEL ALIEN WARS IS NOT NECESSARILY MY FEELINGS OR WISHES FOR THE PEOPLE OF NEW YORK). Its a poopapalooza! Yuck. Source: Alien Wars. More crap that is going on around the world:
Patients are being medically kidnapped and killed with Covid protocols - Dr. Amandha Vollmer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzm1NnrNjzFI/
Patients are being medically kidnapped and killed with Covid protocols - Dr. Amandha Vollmer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzm1NnrNjzFI/
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