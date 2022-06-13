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Sheeple Of The New Normal: You Vill Eat Ze Bugs And Get The Sads
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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688 views • June 13, 2022

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***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: Your Government Loves You: https://www.bitchute.com/video/98y2cZBXoyjM/ (Debut single from William Wallace Protest Songs)


William Wallace Bandcamp Link: https://williamwallaceprotestsongs.bandcamp.com/


Cultural Marxism Explained:

https://rumble.com/v17naar-cultural-marxism-explained-in-7-minutes.html


What Happens If You Stop Eating Sugar for 14 Days – Dr. Berg On Quitting Sugar Cravings

https://youtu.be/mRj1RKh4xyY


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