Sheeple Of The New Normal: You Vill Eat Ze Bugs And Get The Sads

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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Your Government Loves You: https://www.bitchute.com/video/98y2cZBXoyjM/ (Debut single from William Wallace Protest Songs)





William Wallace Bandcamp Link: https://williamwallaceprotestsongs.bandcamp.com/





Cultural Marxism Explained:

https://rumble.com/v17naar-cultural-marxism-explained-in-7-minutes.html





What Happens If You Stop Eating Sugar for 14 Days – Dr. Berg On Quitting Sugar Cravings

https://youtu.be/mRj1RKh4xyY





Max Igan’s Latest Video:

https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/gM3ABrbc7RqepBQhojSqX3



