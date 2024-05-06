Hear the Truth

The only way you can discover the truth of a situation is if YOU (in person, not through edited videos) talk with those on all sides of the issue. For example, the claim that the Palestinians have been in the Middle East longer than the Jewish people is a blatant, flat out LIE. The Jewish people have had an uninterrupted presence there for 3,446 years (it is their homeland), while the claim of a continuous Palestinian presence there is a modern invention, and therefore, a falsehood. That region of the Middle East was renamed Syria-Palestina by the Romans as an insult to the rebellious Jewish people, naming it after a people group that had been wiped out about 700 years before that renaming.



#HearTheTruth, #JewishHomeland, #PalestinianInvention

