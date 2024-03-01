PEEEEE YEWWWWW - IT STINKS AROUND HERE: San Francisco is turning into a shit hole -- people are taking dumps in the Mall in and on the escalators and in the elevators

Has Biden pooped in his pants again ? No this is about the vagrants shitting in the malls. I am not sure it can come back in the next few years. Too much damage has been done. So people were going into the Westfield Mall and taking dumps in the escalators and elevators .How would you like to clean that up ? Turds everywhere. Piles of shit everywhere. Everybody is leaving. The place is getting destroyed.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.