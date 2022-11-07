Yeezy, Hip Hop Conspiracies, & Division Tactics | WTFrick Live

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Tonight we had Emily & Marianne on from WTFrick Live! They're fellow podcasters on the Forbidden Knowledge Network and can be found on all the audio podcast feeds as well as linktr.ee/wtfricklive and @wtfricklive on IG. We talk about Kanye, various hip hop theories, weed & guns, the cult of Q and other division tactics. Thanks for listening!
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