Yeezy, Hip Hop Conspiracies, & Division Tactics | WTFrick Live
Legit Bat Podcast
Published 17 days ago

Tonight we had Emily & Marianne on from WTFrick Live! They're fellow podcasters on the Forbidden Knowledge Network and can be found on all the audio podcast feeds as well as linktr.ee/wtfricklive and @wtfricklive on IG. We talk about Kanye, various hip hop theories, weed & guns, the cult of Q and other division tactics. Thanks for listening!


Get your MUD/WTR starter mushroom coffee kit at https://mudwtr.com/collections/shop?rfsn=6372661.1fe4dab&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6372661.1fe4dab


https://Linktr.ee/legitbat


Email: [email protected]

conspiraciesdivisionyekanyehip hopyeezy

