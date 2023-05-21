Secrets of the Coronation that Show King Charles is the Antichrist — Tim Cohen — 5/18/2023

Episode 453 of the A Minute to Midnite Show (May 18, 2023). Tony is joined by author Tim Cohen, who gives a remarkable presentation as to why he is in no doubt that King Charles is the Biblical antichrist. Tim is the author of the book ‘The antichrist and a cup of tea”. The recent coronation of the king had secrets ‘hidden in plain sight’ that further back up Tim’s long-held belief in this.
Source: https://aminutetomidnite.com/2023/05/19/453-secrets-of-the-coronation-that-show-king-charles-is-the-antichrist-tim-cohen/
CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are.
For a most-helpful guide to the narrow way and authentic salvation, freely-download the PDF here:
BeSureYouAreSaved.com
https://besureyouaresaved.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.