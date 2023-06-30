Create New Account
World Economic Forum puppet Sadiq Khan, and Charles Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, launched a climate doomsday countdown clock
Published Yesterday

World Economic Forum puppets, Sadiq Khan and Charles Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, launched a climate doomsday countdown clock yesterday—a visual reminder of the imaginary "climate crisis", to frighten the gullible into submission with.

Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media

hoaxsadiq khantyrannyagenda2030king charlieclimate clock

