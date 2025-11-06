"I wouldn't care if Putin took power in the UK at this point"

The most EU story of the week: Didier Reynders Indicted for Money Laundering

Belgium’s former Foreign Minister and ex–EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders has been formally charged with money laundering, following a second hearing before investigating judge on October 16.

➡️Reynders failed to convince the court about the origin of hundreds of thousands of euros in cash he deposited between 2008 and 2018 — nearly €700,000 in total.

➡️He claimed the money came from selling artworks and antiques, but investigators suspect cash laundering via gambling, after he reportedly spent around €200,000 in lottery tickets and cash bets at a local gas station near his Uccle home.

➡️His wife, Bernadette Prignon, a retired magistrate, was also questioned but not charged. Both deny wrongdoing and cite presumption of innocence.

➡️The case stems from a long-running probe into unexplained cash deposits, with police raiding Reynders’ two properties and a gas station last December, as well as the homes of his former aide Jean-Claude Fontinoy and an art dealer Olivier Theunissen in June.

➡️The Brussels prosecutor’s office refused to comment, but sources say the indictment signals the judge found serious indications of guilt.

➡️Reynders remains under investigation, but not convicted.

➡️The origin of his cash remains unexplained.

➡️The separate probe into ING Bank — for not flagging the transactions — is ongoing.

🐻Just another confirmation of what EU bureaucracy really is - a cesspit of corruption.

