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Avoid Evil And Preserve Your Life - Proverbs 16:17 (NIV)
17 The highway of the upright avoids evil;
those who guard their ways preserve their lives.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Narrow Path grows a Godly life.
https://pc1.tiny.us/34bchz73
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