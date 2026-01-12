© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5yrs ago Same Italian Hospital Footage Shown 4 Different Times 3 Locations Covid-19 Lockdowns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9Gqj8byZ8s
English Rose YT Channel
Sky News did a report on 20 March, 2020, featuring footage of a hospital in Bergamo, Italy. CBS used the same footage on 25 & 26 March, while reporting on the situation in New York. 7 News used the same footage on 19 July, while reporting on the situation in Melbourne.
Sources:
Sky News, 20 March, 2020: https://youtu.be/_J60fQr0GWo
CBS This Morning, 25 March: https://youtu.be/3z-9Hm-R6Rw
CBS This Morning, 26 March: https://cbsn.ws/38mfau3
7 News Melbourne, 19 July, 2020: https://bit.ly/394940o
( archive: https://archive.is/XNm22)