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ACTIVATING ACTIVISTS
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3709 views • April 13, 2022
New Jersey Assemblyman, Jamel Holley, reflects on one the most powerful moments in the fight for medical freedom; when civil activism helped take down a New Jersey bill revoking religious exemptions for vaccination. He urges everyone to bring that same energy to California as we all prepare for the Defeat The Mandates Rally in LA. Also, look out for a surprise appearance from a founding member of FLCCC, and one of the headline speakers at Defeat the Mandates LA, Dr. Pierre Kory.
#JamelHolly #DefeatTheMandatesLA #DTM #PIERREKORY
POSTED: April 13, 2022
#JamelHolly #DefeatTheMandatesLA #DTM #PIERREKORY
POSTED: April 13, 2022
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