We Must Sow The Future Seeds Of Liberty

A proper and well-rounded education for our youth will save this Nation for they are the future leaders of America.

Source: Hillsdale.edu

++++++++++++++++

We're also on Rumble.





Stream TV for less with VUTv+.

OAN, Real America's Voice, Newsmax, Fox News Channel

and more are available on VUtv+.

https://vutvplus.com/sign-up/?ref=DumpMyProvider





Buy us a Coffee: https://ko-fi.com/inquisitiveamerican