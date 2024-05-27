America’s Proxies Cleared to Attack Russia 05/27/2024

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved the use of all U.S. weapons against Russian targets, including targets inside Russia. Once Ukraine begins using these weapons, Russia can say the U.S. directly authorized the attacks. In other news, Italy has introduced a Bill for Compulsory Military Service and the process of digitally marking every human is well underway.





