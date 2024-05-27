Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
America’s Proxies Cleared to Attack Russia 05/27/2024
channel image
The Prophecy Club
713 Subscribers
91 views
Published 14 hours ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved the use of all U.S. weapons against Russian targets, including targets inside Russia. Once Ukraine begins using these weapons, Russia can say the U.S. directly authorized the attacks. In other news, Italy has introduced a Bill for Compulsory Military Service and the process of digitally marking every human is well underway.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Keywords
russiawarprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanattack russiamilitary serviceamericas proxiesdigitally marking humans

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket