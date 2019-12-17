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Are You Imbalanced? | Let Your Body Tell You in REAL TIME!
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11 views • December 17, 2019
Make 2020 the year you make great strides in your well-being. NO need to wait till the clock strikes 12 midnight on January 1, 2020 to start your journey to feeling better inside and out! Start today and learn what your body has been trying to tell you.
If your're worried about your health and wellness, you've come to the right place. Biofeedback has been around for eons and works in person or from a distance. Similar to muscle testing we can now test for imbalances from any distance.
The Universe is working for us at all times and we have a proprietary software to guide us where to go throughout the body and mind.
It's so simple, all you do is sit and be attentive and focus on your body and mind and leave the rest to me.
Intuitiveness is important for all of us and this will help you learn about the functions and systems in your body.
If you've ever wondered what your body would tell you if it could talk, here's your chance. Whether you are thinking you have good health or whether you struggle to maintain balance, we have a package for you.
One online session is for those who have experience and/or have some knowledge of what steps to take once they grasp what is going on in the body.
https://VibrationalEnergy.as.me/mindf...
Two online sessions for those who would like a follow up after they make changes regarding their well-being. https://VibrationalEnergy.as.me/twomi...
The FAST TRACK MENTORING is for those who need guidance and a hand to hold along the way. NOW thru December 31, 2019, we are offering a hefty discount to the normal mentoring price.
https://VibrationalEnergy.as.me/FastT...
USE CODE BALANCE2020 AT CHECKOUT FOR DISCOUNT
OFFER ENDS DECEMBER 31, 2019
If your're worried about your health and wellness, you've come to the right place. Biofeedback has been around for eons and works in person or from a distance. Similar to muscle testing we can now test for imbalances from any distance.
The Universe is working for us at all times and we have a proprietary software to guide us where to go throughout the body and mind.
It's so simple, all you do is sit and be attentive and focus on your body and mind and leave the rest to me.
Intuitiveness is important for all of us and this will help you learn about the functions and systems in your body.
If you've ever wondered what your body would tell you if it could talk, here's your chance. Whether you are thinking you have good health or whether you struggle to maintain balance, we have a package for you.
One online session is for those who have experience and/or have some knowledge of what steps to take once they grasp what is going on in the body.
https://VibrationalEnergy.as.me/mindf...
Two online sessions for those who would like a follow up after they make changes regarding their well-being. https://VibrationalEnergy.as.me/twomi...
The FAST TRACK MENTORING is for those who need guidance and a hand to hold along the way. NOW thru December 31, 2019, we are offering a hefty discount to the normal mentoring price.
https://VibrationalEnergy.as.me/FastT...
USE CODE BALANCE2020 AT CHECKOUT FOR DISCOUNT
OFFER ENDS DECEMBER 31, 2019
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