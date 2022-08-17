Tor-M2 missile system shields Russian troops from air attacks

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RT
August 16, 2022
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released video of the Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system in action during the special military operation in Ukraine. The vehicle is capable of taking down targets while on the go and can destroy multiple objects simultaneously.
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