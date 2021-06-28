© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Britain to Pass Common Sense Spoon Legislation
Follow
0
Share
Report
45 views • June 28, 2021
"Enough is enough!", Say the Common Sense Weapons Control Proponents; too many incidents of spoon violence on the streets of London prompt a necessity to limit spoon sales throughout the city. Government will consider spoon buyback & destruction program before considering outright confiscation of spoons
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.