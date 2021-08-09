X22 REPORT: Game Theory, Compartmentalized, Operators Dialed-In with Orders They Never Divulge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Game Theory, Compartmentalized, Operators Dialed-In With Orders They Never Divulge.
Panic in DC, the [DS] knows that the people are catching on, the people no longer believe their lies, people are not following the mandate. Schiff panics wants Guantanamo prison closed now, he knows whats coming. Devolution is moving forward, military compartmentalized, operators are dialed-in, they never divulge the mission. Less than 10 know the plan, only 3 are non military, reconcile. The only way forward is the military.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.