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Entrevista al Profesor Suchart Bhakdi por Punkt Preradrovic con subtítulos en español.
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82 views • August 04, 2020
En esta entrevista de finales de Abril al Prof. Suchart Bhakdi, se analizan los resultados hechos públicos por el Profesor John Ioannidis. El profesor Bhakdi confirma que es un virus que no es peligroso. Además, dice que la vacuna para este virus no tiene sentido.
(Más voces en guerra contra en https://contraelencierro.blogspot.com/ )
(Más voces en guerra contra en https://contraelencierro.blogspot.com/ )
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