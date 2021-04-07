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DETAILED EXPLANATION ABOUT WHAT MAKES COVID mRNA VACCINES SO DANGEROUS [2021-04-07] - DR. KARLADINE GRAVES (VIDEO)
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812 views • April 07, 2021
DETAILED EXPLANATION ABOUT WHAT MAKES COVID mRNA VACCINES SO DANGEROUS [2021-04-07] - DR. KARLADINE GRAVES (VIDEO)
Note: Ivermectin can be purchased from any pet supply store, either online or locally WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION. It is sold as a dewormer for all animals including dogs, cattle, horses, sheep, etc. As Dr. Ryan Cole stated, you can not overdose on Ivermectin. Ivermectin can be purchased from Amazon, or numerous online Pet Supply and Medication companies, you are simply purchasing as a dewormer for livestock, and that is because the government CONSIDERS YOU THEIR LIVESTOCK.
EXAMPLE: One syringe contains sufficient paste to treat one 1250 lb horse at the recommended dose rate of 91 mcg ivermectin per lb (200 mcg/kg) body weight. Each weight marking on the syringe plunger delivers enough paste to treat 250 lb body weight. This is a great medication to have in your Prepper bag for use in livestock. Never forget humans are considered GOVERNMENT LIVESTOCK. Once again, this is not medical advice, simply what country people do that live on a farm, and use Common Sense: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01EP4TPNY/
FDA Warning: https://www.fda.gov/animal-veterinary/product-safety-information/fda-letter-stakeholders-do-not-use-ivermectin-intended-animals-treatment-covid-19-humans
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Note: Ivermectin can be purchased from any pet supply store, either online or locally WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION. It is sold as a dewormer for all animals including dogs, cattle, horses, sheep, etc. As Dr. Ryan Cole stated, you can not overdose on Ivermectin. Ivermectin can be purchased from Amazon, or numerous online Pet Supply and Medication companies, you are simply purchasing as a dewormer for livestock, and that is because the government CONSIDERS YOU THEIR LIVESTOCK.
EXAMPLE: One syringe contains sufficient paste to treat one 1250 lb horse at the recommended dose rate of 91 mcg ivermectin per lb (200 mcg/kg) body weight. Each weight marking on the syringe plunger delivers enough paste to treat 250 lb body weight. This is a great medication to have in your Prepper bag for use in livestock. Never forget humans are considered GOVERNMENT LIVESTOCK. Once again, this is not medical advice, simply what country people do that live on a farm, and use Common Sense: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01EP4TPNY/
FDA Warning: https://www.fda.gov/animal-veterinary/product-safety-information/fda-letter-stakeholders-do-not-use-ivermectin-intended-animals-treatment-covid-19-humans
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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