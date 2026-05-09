Ret Lt. Col. Daniel Davis warned that Trump’s Iran war is already feeding into a broader economic shock

Trump’s war comes home: $200 oil, fertilizer crunch, lower crop yields — US Veteran



Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis warned that Trump’s Iran war is already feeding into a broader economic shock — from gas prices to fertilizer, food production and consumer confidence.



🛢 Davis said fuel prices are being artificially cushioned by strategic reserves, but that buffer cannot last forever.



💬 “If something isn’t done quickly to get the flows back open again, then that upward pressure is gonna return whether anybody wants it to or not,” he warned.



🍟 The real hit may come through food.





💬 “A 10 percent fertilizer reduction capability on the global market equals… about a 30% less crop yield,” Davis said, stressing that the effect is nonlinear.



👑 So Trump’s “little blip” in the Middle East becomes higher diesel, more expensive fertilizer and weaker harvests.



☠️ And even a sudden end may not save the US from the damage already done.





💬 “Even if we had a magic end this past Monday… you could be looking at $200 a barrel… in September,” Davis said.



🤥 Trump wanted to look tough against Iran.

💵 Americans may get the receipt at the pump — and at the grocery store.

Adding:

Global oil reserves are declining at a record pace amid the war over Iran - Bloomberg



▪️Supplies through the Strait of Hormuz have almost completely stopped



▪️According to Morgan Stanley, from the beginning of Mar-Apr, global oil reserves decreased by about 4.8MMbpd



▪️This is the largest reduction in reserves in the entire history of IEA observations



▪️Already in June, the global system may reach an "operational stress level", and by September - approach the minimum level of reserves necessary for the operation of pipelines, refineries, and export infrastructure



▪️Bloomberg calls the most vulnerable import-dependent Asian countries - Indonesia, Vietnam, Pakistan, and the Philippines. There, a critical shortage of fuel could begin in a month



▪️In Europe, aviation fuel reserves are rapidly decreasing ahead of the summer holiday season



▪️The US has been consuming strategic reserves for several weeks. Diesel reserves in the country have dropped to their lowest level since 2005



@Slavyangrad





