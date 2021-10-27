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NO Variant, NO Novel Virus, NO Pandemic: COVID-19 Illegal Violations-David Martin & Reiner Fuellmich
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161 views • October 27, 2021
2021 JUL 09 | CDC Patent Fraud | Reiner Fuellmich - Dr. David Martin
Dr. David Martin, CEO of M-CAM International (risk management) has reviewed 4,000 Coronavirus patents.
He appeared on Sitting #60 of the German Corona Committee on July 9 2021 to share his findings in a 90 minute discussion with lawyers of the Ausschuss and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Germany's most experienced lung doctor. His clear and verifiable conclusion is that there is nothing at all novel about the SARS-CoV-2 gene sequence used as a basis for the Covid vaccines.
Further from a patent standpoint, there seems to be no way of knowing what exact sequence is being used in the vaccines and therefore what people are being injected with. Drs. Martin & Fuellmich consider this situation to be a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) legal case.
Blogpost with Transcript: https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/09/rico-bioweapons-no-pandemic-no-novel.html
My Blogs:
National Blog: https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/
Indiana Blog: https://l4h-in.blogspot.com/
My Social Media:
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Dr. David Martin, CEO of M-CAM International (risk management) has reviewed 4,000 Coronavirus patents.
He appeared on Sitting #60 of the German Corona Committee on July 9 2021 to share his findings in a 90 minute discussion with lawyers of the Ausschuss and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Germany's most experienced lung doctor. His clear and verifiable conclusion is that there is nothing at all novel about the SARS-CoV-2 gene sequence used as a basis for the Covid vaccines.
Further from a patent standpoint, there seems to be no way of knowing what exact sequence is being used in the vaccines and therefore what people are being injected with. Drs. Martin & Fuellmich consider this situation to be a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) legal case.
Blogpost with Transcript: https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/09/rico-bioweapons-no-pandemic-no-novel.html
My Blogs:
National Blog: https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/
Indiana Blog: https://l4h-in.blogspot.com/
My Social Media:
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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