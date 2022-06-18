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Chinese Banks Freeze Billions In Deposits: Officials Use Health QR Code To Bar Protestors
Chinese local banks are freezing deposits. Protestors cannot go near banks as their health app for COVID-19 turns red. Authorities provided no explanation. China has recently escalated aggression regarding Taiwan. What can the United States do? More importantly, what must the United States do domestically to strengthen its foreign policy abroad? I spoke with Kelly Sloan about this at the Western Conservative Summit.
Watch the Full Episode 👉https://ept.ms/DystopianSystem_