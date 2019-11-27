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The UN is 'taking advantage of hysterical teen' Greta Thunberg (MIRRORED)
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585 views • November 27, 2019
The UN is 'taking advantage of hysterical teen' Greta Thunberg (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/UDXKTXuM2TY
Sky News host Chris Kenny has described it as “disturbing” that the UN allowed “hysterical teenager” Greta Thunberg to speak at its Climate Change Summit in New York.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/UDXKTXuM2TY
Sky News host Chris Kenny has described it as “disturbing” that the UN allowed “hysterical teenager” Greta Thunberg to speak at its Climate Change Summit in New York.
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