Men's Retreat (an unforgettable experience)

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If you have ever been to a Men's Retreat, you will understand this video. Not just three wild and crazy guys but a retreat full of 'em. I hear women's retreats are even wilder! Yes, retreats can be Spiritual and very uplifting too. Don't miss a 'Retreat' experience, it's life changing!
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