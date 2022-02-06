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Resist The Beauty And Eyes Of The Adulteress - Proverbs 6:25 (NIV)
25 Do not lust in your heart after her beauty
or let her captivate you with her eyes.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Adultery is committed in the head before it is committed in the bed.
Ward off the wiles of the adulteress.
RUN!
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckrs7x9
#lust #heart #beauty #captivate #eyes