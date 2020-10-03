New Restrictions, Charles Barkley in Trouble, Possible Reparations | A Better Tomorrow

The job of the media is to challenge the government!



Our job as journalist is to ensure that the public is hearing all sides of a story, not just the side of the story that has been paid for.



This week’s stories highlight why we need to pay closer attention to what is being fed to us, avoid fear mongering, on focus on how we can impact our community on a global scale. So, what’s happening this week?



In just one generation, we have gone from a card with a stripe, to a card with a chip, to no card at all and using the bottom of your right hand.

Quebec gives police legal tools to enter homes quickly to stop gatherings during COVID-19

Charles Barkley is taking some heat following his comments on the grand jury's decision on charges in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.



Stress and illness – how government COVID policies are making you sick