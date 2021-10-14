© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prof. Byram Bridle | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - October 1, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • October 14, 2021
Prof. Byram Bridle | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - October 1, 2021
Clip From: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzTWmY_XjOQ
While it's still up.
Deutscher Stream Link: https://youtu.be/pj7rWUKb7KY
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live,
multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments
imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response
and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
For anonymous reports: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
With your donation you make our work possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
The bank details are:
Lawyer's escrow account/trust account:
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Intended purpose
"Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
Address:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Senderstr. 37
37077 Goettingen
Germany
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
This clip by Kristall
Corona Committee, Prof Byram Bridle, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, October 1 2021
Health, CoronaCommittee, Dr Byram Bridle
Clip From: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzTWmY_XjOQ
While it's still up.
Deutscher Stream Link: https://youtu.be/pj7rWUKb7KY
Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live,
multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments
imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response
and what the consequences have been and still are for people.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
For anonymous reports: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
With your donation you make our work possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
The bank details are:
Lawyer's escrow account/trust account:
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Intended purpose
"Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001
Address:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Senderstr. 37
37077 Goettingen
Germany
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
This clip by Kristall
Corona Committee, Prof Byram Bridle, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, October 1 2021
Health, CoronaCommittee, Dr Byram Bridle
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.